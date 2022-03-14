ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Trine women’s basketball program is looking to make history this week in Pittsburgh as the Thunder is headed to the Division III Final Four.

The Thunder (28-3) will face MIAA rival Hope College (30-1) in the national semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Duquense University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The winner of Trine/Hope will face the winner of the Wisconsin-Whitewater/Amherst game for the national championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Trine is led by a group of six seniors, including Tara Bieniewicz, who paces a balanced scoring attack at 11.3 points per game.

Trine and Hope have met three times already this season, with the two splitting their regular season contests with Hope besting the Thunder in the MIAA Tournament title game.