ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – It was a bumpy ride for Trine, but the fall football season has come to a premature close as this Saturday’s home game against Bluffton has been canceled.

Trine was scheduled to play five games during a truncated fall season, but with cancellations against Indiana Wesleyan, Judson, and now Bluffton, the Thunder played just two games all fall.

Trine finished 2-0 this fall, beating both Adrian and Manchester.