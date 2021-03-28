Trine football wins border brawl with a 33-23 win over Adrian

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine scored the last 16 points in the Border Brawl game to edge the Bulldogs 33-23 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association football action on Saturday afternoon.

Key stats of the game:

Xaine Kirby rushed 22 times for 166 yards–both game highs–and two touchdowns.

Alex Price was 9-for-15 passing with 161 yards and a TD, and he rushed the ball 12 times for 50 yards.

Skyler Warren and Joseph Johnson each had four solo tackles among seven apiece to lead the Trine defense, which also got seven tackles (3 solo) from Tony Nikodemski.

Up next, Trine will host Alma next Saturday at 1pm.