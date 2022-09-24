ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine continued their hot start to their season with a 17-0 shutout win over Centre College at Shive Field on Saturday.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, the Thunder found the end zone twice towards the end of the half. Xaine Kirby punched in a touchdown run from nine yards out to give Trine a 7-0 lead. On the next Trine drive, senior quarterback Alex Price scrambled in himself to give the Thunder a 14-0 lead at the half.

Colton Wampler then tacked on a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.

Defensively, Trine held Centre to 159 yards of total offense, including a paltry 17 yards on the ground.

Trine hosts Alma next Saturday, Oct. 1 on homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.