Trine football falls short of Albion in Conference Opener

ANGOLA, IND. — The Trine University football team fell on the losing end of a 27-16 decision against Albion (Mich.) College in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener at the Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium in Angola, Ind.

The only points of the first quarter came late in the period when Albion (1-0, 1-0 MIAA) scored on a 23-yard pass completion with 4:48 to go, but the Britons missed on the extra point attempt to lead, 6-0, after the first 15 minutes.

On the next Albion possession that carried over to start the second quarter, the Britons found the endzone again, this time with an eight-yard strike that put the visitors ahead, 13-0, with 13:46 remaining in the first half. Nearing the end of the second, Trine (2-1, 0-1 MIAA) got on the scoreboard when sophomore Alex Price (Reading, Mich./Reading) connected on a 12-yard TD pass to freshman Connor Arthur (Bryan, Ohio/Bryan) at the 6:42 mark to make the score, 13-7.

During Albion’s ensuing drive, the Thunder forced a turnover with a fumble that was recovered by sophomore Jaylen Matthews (Gary, Ind./Andrean) at the Briton 28-yard line. Three plays later, senior Ryan Hibbets (Monticello, Ind./Twin Lakes) used his leg to cut into the deficit even more with a 47-yard field goal with just under four minutes to go in the half and pulled the Thunder to within three points, 13-10.

The next two Albion possessions also ended in turnovers that included an interception by junior Keysean Amison (Sandusky, Ohio/Perkins) and then a fumble that was recovered by sophomore Marques Tagliaferri (Angola, Ind./Angola). Trine got one more possible scoring opportunity before the intermission following the fumble recovery by Tagliaferri with a 39-yard field goal attempt. But this time, the kick sailed wide keeping the Albion lead at three points, 13-10, heading into the locker rooms.

In the third quarter, the Britons found the endzone on their first two offensive possessions that included a 60-yard pass play to complete a one-play scoring drive and extended Albion’s lead to 27-10 at the 5:58 mark. The two scores by the Britons were the only points scored in the period who headed into the final quarter with a 17-point advantage.

Early in the fourth, Trine looked to tack on another field goal, this time from 44 yards out, but the attempt was blocked, keeping the margin at 17 points. On the ensuing drive, Albion got to the Trine 20-yard line, but the Trine defense forced the Britons into a fourth-down attempt that came up a yard short and resulted in a turnover-on-downs and more importantly, out of the endzone.

Looking to capitalize on the momentum, the Trine drive ended five plays later with an interception that gave the ball back to Albion. Trine would score the final points of the game with an eight-yard pass play from sophomore QB Brett Kaylor (Huntington, Ind./Huntington North) to freshman Rece Lehman (Sylvania, Ohio/Sylvania Northview) as time expired and capped a six-play, 63-yard drive. But Albion came out as the victor, going on to win by a final of 27-16.

Trine finished with 325 yards of total offense with Price completing 18-of-36 passes for 273 yards and one TD. Kaylor completed three-of-six passes for 44 yards and a score. Sophomore Xaine Kirby (Sweetser, Ind./Eastbrook) led the Trine rushers with 25 yards on 10 carries.

Nine players recorded at least one reception with sophomore Kale Lawson (Reynolds, Ind./Tri-County) leading the way with five catches for 59 yards. Arthur led the team in reception yards at 73 with four catches and one TD.

Defensively, sophomore Kyle Naif (Riverview, Mich./Riverview) had a game and career-high 13 tackles (12 solo and one assist) that included one tackle for loss. Amison was second with eight stops (six solo and two assists) to along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass breakup.

The Thunder will look to get back on track next Saturday (Mar. 27) when they host Adrian (Mich.) College at Zollner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.