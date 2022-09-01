ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine cruised to a 38-0 win over Anderson in their season opener at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

The Thunder got into the scoring column in the first quarter after a 12-yard run by Xaine Kirby. Trine would hold onto that lead despite exchanging turnovers with Anderson in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Brett Kaylor connected with Connor Arthur twice in the endzone. A 25-yard field goal by Anthony Hentz would give Trine a 24-0 lead at the half.

Cole Alexander punched in two more touchdowns in the second half to give Trine the final margin.

Defensively, Keysean Amison snatched a pair of interceptions in the first half, while Skyler Warren also collected a takeaway.

Trine heads to Rose-Hulman for their next game on Sept. 10.