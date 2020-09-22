Trine football cancels home opener against Judson

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row Trine football has canceled a game in the week leading up to the contest, as the Thunder announced on Tuesday their home opener against Judson University on Saturday is off.

Last Thursday Trine announced a scrimmage game against Indiana Wesleyan set for Friday September 18 was canceled as well.

According to the University, the Thunder are still set to play at Adrian College on Saturday, October 3 at 1 p.m.

Trine’s new home opener will now by against Manchester University on Saturday, October 10. Kick at Fred Zollner Stadium is set for 1 p.m.