PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WANE) – Trine trailed by as many as 18, but the Thunder’s valiant comeback attempt came up just short as Andy Rang’s team fell to conference rival Hope College 57-52 at the Division III Final Four in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Trine finishes the season with a 28-4 record, with three of those losses coming to Hope. Hope advances to the DIII National Title game on Saturday.

Trine was paced by Rachel Stewart with 16 points. Hope was led by Kenedy Schoonveld with 15.