LEXINGTON, Kent. (WANE) – Trine University had a tough game offensively as the Thunder shot 32.7 percent from the floor in a 66-49 loss to New York University in the third round of the Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday at Transylvania University.

Tippecanoe Valley High School grad Sidney Wagner led the Thunder with 15 points, but Trine trailed 22-18 at the half and couldn’t climb back into the game.

The Thunder ends the season with a 23-7 overall record.