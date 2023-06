MARSHALL, Texas (WANE) – A walk-off two-run home run from Salisbury’s Abby Muse was the difference as Trine fell 4-2 in the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division III Championship Series by the score of 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams will lay again tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7. Trine needs two wins to capture the championship. The first game is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT / noon ET with an if necessary game to follow should Trine win the first game.