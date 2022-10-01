ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of unbeatens, Trine dropped their first game of the season in a 40-21 loss against MIAA conference foe Alma.

Trine fell behind 23-0 before scoring their first points of the game late in the first half. Offensively, Trine struggled to get going on the ground, only rushing for 55 yards. The Thunder also committed four turnovers in Saturday’s loss.

Defensively, Trine surrendered over 500 yards of offense, including 200 on the ground.

Trine hits the road for their next two games, starting with a 5 p.m. kickoff at Adrian on Saturday, Oct. 8.