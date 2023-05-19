ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – After throwing a no-hitter against Waynesburg on Thursday, Trine continued its dominance at the Angola Regional in the Division III NCAA Softball Championship as the Thunder blanked Wartburg 8-0 in five innings on Friday morning.

Anna Koeppl improved to 14-0 on the season, throwing all five innings while allowing just three hits while striking out four.

The Trine offense got going early, posting three runs in the top of the first inning.

Trine advances to the championship round where they are scheduled to play on Saturday at noon. If Trine wins that time they’d claim the regional title. If Trine were to lose that game they’d play again at 2:30 p.m. in a winner-take-all game for the regional crown.