BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was voted as the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Jackson-Davis averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks in a two-game stretch that saw Indiana knock off No. RV/23 Illinois on Jan. 19 by a score of 80-65 and Michigan State by a score of 82-69 on Jan. 22.

In the last 25 seasons, Jackson-Davis is the only Division I men’s college basketball player to rack up at least 65 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocked shots in a two-game stretch.

In Champaign, the Greenwood native tallied 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots. He made 15-of-19 shots from the floor and buried 5-of-6 free throw attempts. Only one other player (Ben Simmons, LSU) has put up a stat line of at least 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 75.0% shooting from the floor or better for a high-major program in the last 25 seasons of college basketball.

Against the Spartans, the John R. Wooden Midseason Watch List selection compiled 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocked shots. TJD shot 10-of-20 from the field and 11-of-13 from the charity stripe. Jackson-Davis is one of three players (Michael Sweetney; Georgetown and David Harrison; Colorado) from a major conference to put up a 30-15-5 game in the last 25 years.

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will be back on the floor against Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 25 at Williams Arena.

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

F: Jett Howard, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL

F: Braden Smith, PUR

Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

Dec. 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

Dec. 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Dug McDaniel, MICH

Dec. 19

P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

Dec. 27

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

Jan. 3

P: Hunter Dickinson, MICH

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU

Jan. 9

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND

Jan. 17

P: Cam Spencer, RUT

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

Jan. 23

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU