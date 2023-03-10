CHICAGO (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points, and No. 19 Indiana beat Maryland 70-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.

The third-seeded Hoosiers (22-10) went on a 20-2 run in the second half to wipe out a seven-point deficit and got payback for a loss at Maryland (21-12) on Jan. 31. They will face No. 10 seed Penn State in the semifinals on Saturday. The Nittany Lions hung on to beat Northwestern 67-65 in overtime when Chase Audige’s 3 in the final second rolled off the rim.

Jackson-Davis had nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

Hood-Schifino added six rebounds and three blocks. Malik Reneau grabbed 11 rebounds, and Indiana won its second in a row after losing three of five.

Hakim Hart led Maryland with 16 points. Jahmir Young made just 3 of 15 shots and finished with 12 points as the Terps lost for the third time in four games.

Maryland, which beat Minnesota a night earlier, fell to 4-8 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament. The Terps have never won more than one game since joining the conference in the 2014-15 season.

Indiana, which rallied from 12 down to beat Michigan in overtime on Sunday, trailed 41-34 early in the second half when Miller Kopp hit a 3 to start the decisive run.

Hood-Schifino tied it at 43 with a layup, Jackson-Davis blocked Scott and put Indiana on top about a minute later with a free throw. Jackson-Davis converted a three-point play off a miss by Hood-Schifino, then hit a layup and two free throws.

Tamar Bates brought the crowd to its feet when he buried a 3 to make it 54-43 with 9:36 left, and the Hoosiers were never really threatened after that. It was a six-point game with just over two minutes remaining when Hood-Schifino nailed a 3 that drew another deafening roar and sealed the win for Indiana.

Maryland led 34-32 at halftime behind eight points by Hart and a big advantage from beyond the arc. The Terps nailed 6 3-pointers while the Hoosiers made just one.

Maryland went on an 11-0 run midway through the half that Young finished with a 3 to extend the lead to 24-17. But Indiana closed on a stronger note.

A layup by Jackson-Davis with just under a minute remaining pulled Indiana within two and brought the large contingent of Hoosiers fans to their feet.

TIP-INS

Maryland: The Terps made 9 of 24 3-pointers but shot just 32.3% overall. They were also outscored 36-18 in the paint.

Indiana: The Hoosiers did what they wanted down the stretch, taking control with that big run and remaining in command the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins wait for the NCAA Tournament announcement on Sunday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers will try to get back at Penn State for an 85-66 loss in Happy Valley on Jan. 11.