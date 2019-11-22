Tippecanoe Valley grad Bussard helps SEMO sink Dons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Tippecanoe Valley graduate Sophie Bussard returned to northeast Indiana and helped Southeast Missouri top host Purdue Fort Wayne 58-48 at the Gates Center on Thursday night.
Bussard, a freshman, played 29 minutes for the Redhawks but had a rough night from the floor, going 1-for-10 from the field (including 1-for-6 on threes) to wind up with 3 points.
Wayne High School grad Sh’Toya Sanders led the way for the Dons with 11 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks, but also committed 10 turnovers. Hannah Albrecht added 13 points for the Dons, who drop to 2-4 overall with the loss.