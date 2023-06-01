MARSHALL, Texas (WANE) – Trine University suffered only its fifth loss of the year, as the third-seeded Thunder fell to sixth-seeded Rowan University by a score of 11-4 in the first round of action at the Division III Softball World Series in Marshall, Texas on Thursday night.

Rowan got on the scoreboard first, plating four runs in the top of the third inning. The Profs built a 7-0 lead before Trine got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Thunder will now play in the losers bracket at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Linfield.