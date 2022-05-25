ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine softball will head to Salem, Virginia this week with the goal of bringing a national championship back to northeast Indiana as the Thunder will be one of eight teams participating in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series.

Trine, the sixth seed, will play its opener against third-seeded Eastern Connecticut State University at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Thunder’s second game will be on Friday against either Salisbury University or Millikin University depending on the results of day one.

The eight final teams have been split into two four-team double elimination pods with the winner of each pod advancing to a best of three series. Trine enters the weekend as the sixth seed after the committee reseeded following the completion of the super regional round. For the full field of competition view the NCAA’s official bracket.

Trine is undefeated in the postseason thus far, and carries a 17-game winning streak into the DIII World Series.