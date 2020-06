FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is one of the most impressive and improbably nights in Summit City sports history as back on November 22, 2016 the Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne knocked off then third-ranked Indiana University 71-68 in overtime in front of a packed house at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Dons would go on to beat the Hoosiers in Bloomington the following season, besting Indiana 92-72 at Assembly Hall on December 18, 2017.