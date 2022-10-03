FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Samantha Castaneda has been named the Horizon League women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced on Monday (Oct. 3).

No other player in the Horizon League has been named Defensive Player of the Week more than once.

The reigning Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week followed up her honor with her fifth shutout of the season, second in league play. Castaneda was the keeper with the most saves in a league match this week while still garnering a shutout. The Fort Wayne native recorded six saves in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 0-0 draw with Milwaukee on Saturday. She also faced the most shots (16) among all keepers with a shutout this week.

In league play only, Castaneda ties for the best in the league in goals against average (.750) and leads the HL in save percentage (.889).

This is Castaneda’s third Defensive Player of the Week honor this season and fourth overall. She is having the best individual season by any Mastodon keeper in history. Her five shutouts this season and her goals against average of 0.84 are both program-bests. She owns the best career GAA in program history as well. Her next shutout will put her in first for career shutouts.

Castaneda has been a key reason for the Mastodons’ undefeated start to Horizon League play. The Mastodons are 2-0-2 and are one of two unbeaten teams left in the league. Castaneda and the ‘Dons will put this streak on the line on Thursday (Oct. 6) when Northern Kentucky visits the Hefner Soccer Complex for a 7 p.m. kick.