Thompson returning to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson is coming back to Bloomington as the forward announced his return via social media on Thursday.
Thompson averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last year as a starter for the Hoosiers.
Thompson was one of six I.U. players who initially put their name in the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2020-21 season. With Thompson’s announcement, four of those six have withdrawn their name and will return to Indiana to play for Mike Woodson, with a decision from Armaan Franklin looming. Only Al Durham decided to leave, as he will be a graduate transfer at Providence next season.