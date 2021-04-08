Thompson returning to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN – DECEMBER 23, 2020 – forward Race Thompson #25 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson is coming back to Bloomington as the forward announced his return via social media on Thursday.



Thompson averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last year as a starter for the Hoosiers.

Thompson was one of six I.U. players who initially put their name in the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2020-21 season. With Thompson’s announcement, four of those six have withdrawn their name and will return to Indiana to play for Mike Woodson, with a decision from Armaan Franklin looming. Only Al Durham decided to leave, as he will be a graduate transfer at Providence next season.