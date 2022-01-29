Thompson, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana over Maryland 68-55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 with nine boards and Indiana rolled to a 68-55 victory over Maryland.

Thompson and Jackson-Davis both made 7 of 12 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Thompson hit both of his 3-point tries and notched his fourth double-double of the season.

Maryland got no closer than 12 after Thompson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 surge that put Indiana ahead 49-34 with 13:18 left to play. Khristian Lander’s 3-pointer gave the Hoosiers their biggest lead — 66-48 — with 4:28 remaining. Hart finished with 15 points to lead the Terrapins.

