Thompson helps Hoosiers topple Providence at Maui Invitational

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Race Thompson set career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Al Durham added 19 points, and Indiana beat Providence 79-58 in the relocated Maui Invitational.

Thompson, who is in his fourth year in the program, recorded his first career double-double after making 8 of 12 shots. He topped his previous bests of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rob Phinisee added 11 points with five assists for Indiana.

Nate Watson and David Duke each scored 12 points for Providence.