MONROE, La. (WANE) – The 2017 Euell A. Wilson Award winner at the top player in the SAC during his senior season at Homestead High School, Jiya Wright’s journey in college football has indeed been the road less traveled.

After signing with Northern Illinois out of high school, Wright transferred from NIU after redshirting his first season on campus in the wake of a coaching change. He landed at Division II Florida Tech, only to see that program close its doors due to financial reasons as a result of the pandemic. After playing one year at Fort Scott, a junior college in Kansas, Wright landed at Louisiana-Monroe, a Division I program that plays in the Sun Belt Conference.

He played in four games as sophomore in 2021, and was the no. 2 quarterback heading into the 2022 season. However, Wright suffered a rib injury in the season opener against the Texas Longhorns that caused him to miss almost all the 2022 campaign. With the incumbent starting QB transferring after the 2022 season, Wright is now in prime position to seize his chance to lead the program.

The Homestead grad is the presumed starter this fall for ULM and recently was one of two Warhawks players to represent the program at Sun Belt Football Media Days.

ULM opens the season at home on September 2 against Army. Snider graduate Simon Dellinger is a senior for the Black Knights, as he played in 11 games last year while starting four on the offensive line.