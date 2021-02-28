The Warriors double-down on chance at a WHAC Tournament Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both the Men and Women Indiana Tech basketball teams will advance to the WHAC Tournament Championship after Saturday semi-final wins.

This will be the Lady Warriors third-consecutive championship appearance, Indiana Tech blew past Siena Heights by 32-points.

In similar fashion, the Men’s basketball team handled Concordia with ease, 71-49.

The Indiana Tech women’s basketball team will host Concordia University Ann Arbor in the WHAC Tournament Championship on Monday, March 1 at 6 pm. They can clinch the WHAC’s second automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship with a win.

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball will travel to Rochester University on Monday, March 1, game time TBA. They have clinched the WHAC’s second automatic bid (tournament champion) since Rochester was the regular season champion and reached the tournament championship.