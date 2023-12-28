FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Panna Ratkai wasted no time making her presence felt with Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball.

Coming off an ACL tear that sidelined her freshman season, the outside hitter rolled with a team-high 536 kills this fall at the Gates Center. That’s the sixth-best in a season by any Purdue Fort Wayne player in program history. Ratkai also racked up 52 service aces, 47 blocks, 292 digs and 11 assists this season.

After a hot-start to college volleyball career, Ratkai was named the Horizon League’s Offensive Player and the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Growing up near Budapest, Hungary, Rakai is fairly new to volleyball. Ratkai began playing in her home country back in 2016. Prior to moving to the United States, Ratkai was invited to play on the Hungarian Youth National team, leading her squad to a third place finish in the Middle European League.

Following her phenomenal freshman campaign, Ratkai looks to raise the bar in the coming years for Purdue Fort Wayne, who finished with a 10-20 record this past season.