HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 13 years as an assistant coach with the Foresters, Thad Frame has been named the new head coach of the Huntington University baseball program.

Thad Frame succeeds his father, Mike Frame, who retired from coaching three weeks ago after 38 seasons leading the HU program.

Thad Frame is a 2009 Huntington University graduate. As a player for the Foresters he was a two-time All-Conference performer and a preseason NAIA All-American in 2007.