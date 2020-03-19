Tech’s Kaufman named to NAIA All-America Third Team, Kline honorable mention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Indiana Tech senior DeAnn Kauffman was named to the 2020 NAIA All-America Team as the national office released the official list of honorees Thursday.

Kauffman was tabbed to the NAIA All-America Third-Team after averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. The Williamsburg, Indiana native adds the All-America Team honor to her shelf after being named to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) All-Conference First-Team and CoSIDA Academic® All-America First-Team earlier this season.

It is the second time in her career that she has garnered All-America Team honors after earning a spot on the Honorable Mention last in 2019.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Indiana Tech sophomore Josh Kline was named to the 2020 NAIA All-America Team as the national office released the official honorees Thursday.

Kline was tabbed to the Honorable Mention list after averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1% from the field. The Monaca, Pennsylvania native earned a spot on the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) First-Team All-Conference list back in February.

It is the first time in his career that he has been named to the NAIA All-America Team.