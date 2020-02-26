Tech’s Albert, Morken honored by WHAC

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team received a bevy of honors from the conference office Wednesday as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) released its honors for the 2019-20 season.

Senior Mitch Morken was named the WHAC Defensive Player of the Year while third-year head coach Ted Albert was named the conference’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to the WHAC regular season title with a 16-4 conference record for just the second time in program history. Morken averaged 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in addition to averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 assists per game to garner First-Team All-Conference honors along with being named the top defensive player in the league. It is the first time that either Morken or Albert have garnered their respective awards.

Joining Morken on the All-Conference First-Team was sophomore forward Josh Kline, who averaged a team-best 14.7 points and 8.5 rebound per game while shooting 57.1% from the floor, the second-best mark in the conference. Sophomore guard Cory McKinney was tabbed to the All-Conference Second-Team and All-Defensive Team after averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Morken and senior Max Huber were named to the WHAC All-Academic Team while freshman Jack Luciani was the team’s representative to the WHAC Champions of Character Team. All-Academic Team members must be juniors or above in academic standing with a 3.25 cumulative GPA while the Champions of Character Team is comprised of one player from each school who best exemplifies the five core character values of the NAIA.