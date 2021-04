FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 11 University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-2; 2-2 MSFA) played host to the No. 10 Marian University Knights (5-1; 5-1 MSFA) in the regular-season finale at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium, but lost 41-34 as a late rally fell short.

As the game got underway, both defenses played strong. The Cougars were stopped in their first couple possessions with one of them ending in an interception thrown by senior quarterback Matt Crable.