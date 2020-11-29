Tech Routs Maple Leafs Following 20-0 Start

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team defeated Goshen College, 88-53, Saturday afternoon inside the Schaefer Center to win its third straight game.

Josh Kline led all players with 16 points and eight rebounds while Rog Stein flirted with a triple-double and finished the day with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Max Perez added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists while Jeremy Davison added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals off the bench. Grant Smith chipped in nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Tech started off the game as well as any team could have hoped to start a game thanks to a 20-0 run over the first eight minutes of the contest. Goshen took its first timeout of the game at the 17:55 mark after the Warriors had gone up 7-0 while the Maple Leafs took another timeout at the 12:50 mark once the lead grew to 20 points. Goshen snapped a 7:45 scoring drought and 0-11 start from the field as Phillip Hughes got a tip-in off the offensive rebound. The Warriors lead grew to as many as 25 points in the half, but the visitors slowly began to chip away at the deficit and entered the locker room trailing 35-22 following an 8-3 spurt to end the half.

The Maple Leafs got the deficit down to 10 points on their first possession of the second half following a triple form Austin Branagan, but a bucket from Stein started an 18-0 run for the Orange and Black that was highlighted by a Josh Kline dunk and triple from Perez that made it a 28-point game at the 13:00 mark with the hosts leading 53-25. Goshen never threatened the rest of the game as Tech built its lead up to 36-points and improved to 3-2 against Crossroads League teams.

Tech (5-2) returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 2 as they host Great Lakes Christian College. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.