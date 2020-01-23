Syracuse holds off Irish comeback bid

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday the additions of Jason Jones as safeties coach and Kevin Wright as tight ends coach. Kasey Teegardin, who coached safeties in 2018 and 2019, has been elevated to special teams coordinator and will oversee the husky position.

Jones brings 17 years of experience to Bloomington, including eight in the SEC and five in the Big 12. In 2019, he served as the cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic University.

"I have so much respect for Jason," Allen said. "I was fortunate to work with him for two seasons at Ole Miss. He has worked in the SEC and the Big 12, and he was a part of one of the top defenses in the country last year. Jason's a great football coach and is the kind of husband, father and man I want in this program."

Jones has mentored four Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists and a Bronko Nagurksi Award finalist. He has been on the staff of five conference championship teams and coached in 14 bowl games, including two New Year's Six games and a Fiesta Bowl championship.

"I am so thankful to Coach Allen for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great staff," Jones. "IU impressed me so much last season, and I can't wait to contribute to even more success. I am excited and ready to get to work."

In his lone season at FAU, Meiko Dotson earned first-team all-conference honors and shared the national lead with nine interceptions. The Owls led the nation in takeaways (33) en route to Conference USA and Boca Raton Bowl championships.

During his time at Ole Miss, Jones served as co-defensive coordinator and coached in the secondary. He was on staff with Allen (2013-14), and IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's father, Dave, was the Rebels defensive coordinator (2013-16).

Under his tutelage, current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was a consensus first-team All-American and a Nagurski finalist. Cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Senquez Golson were also Thorpe semifinalists.

The Rebels went 10-3 in 2015 and defeated Oklahoma State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and they posted a 9-4 mark and ranked No. 9 with a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl appearance in 2014.

Jones oversaw cornerbacks at Oklahoma State University from 2008-12, where he led six different Cowboys to first-team All-Big 12 honors. Justin Gilbert was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, and Perris Cox (2009) and Brodrick Brown (2011) were Thorpe semifinalists.

OSU shared the Big 12 championship in 2010 and won the league outright in 2011. The 2011 team led the nation in takeaways and claimed a victory over Stanford in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl.

Jones assisted Tulsa to a pair of Conference USA championships in 2005 and 2007. In between, he helped Rice University break a 45-year bowl drought. Jones oversaw corners all three seasons and added special teams coordinator to his resume in 2007.

He started his career as a graduate assistant in 2003-04 at the University of Alabama, where he was a two-year starter at defensive back, a member of three bowl teams and an SEC champion in 1999.

Jones earned his bachelor's degree in financial planning in 2001, and his master's degree in sport management in 2005. Jason is married to Kysha and they have four children: Andrew, Jace, Jarah and Jathan.

Wright is a 20-year head coaching veteran with 13 of those years in the state of Indiana and the last five at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

"I've known Kevin for many, many years" Allen said. "He's been one of the most successful high school coaches in the country and has done a tremendous job working with some of the top talent in the country at IMG. Kevin allows us to expand our recruiting base and continue our success in the state of Florida. He's a great fit for our program in so many ways, and we are excited to welcome Kevin and his family to IU."

Wright owns an overall record of 229-65 (.779), eight Top-10 national rankings, four state championships and two state runner-up finishes as a head coach. He has mentored four national players of the year, 39 All-Americans and over 150 Division I student-athletes.

"It's very exciting to be coming home to Indiana to join the IU football program," Wright said. "Coach Allen and his staff have done a great job building a culture based on players and staff who care about each other and play the game with tremendous passion. I think Hoosier fans across the country recognize that and are excited for the future."

At IMG, Wright posted a 44-2 mark in five seasons (2015-19). The program posted three-straight undefeated seasons (2015-17) and five-consecutive Top-6 national rankings.

He guided Carmel (Ind.) High School (2010-14) to a 54-11 record and three state championship game appearances, with a title and No. 4 national ranking in 2011. Wright became the fifth coach in Indiana history to claim state titles at multiple schools.

From 2003-05, he led Indianapolis power Warren Central High School to three-consecutive state championships. The 2005 team finished the season ranked fifth in the nation and the Warriors were ranked nationally for four-consecutive years.

Wright began his head-coaching career at Noblesville (Ind.) High School (1992-98) and spent one season in charge at Louisville Trinity (2000) before moving to Warren Central (2000-05).

Prior to his stint at Carmel, he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky University (2007-08). The 2007 Hilltoppers finished seventh in the country in rushing offense and 28th in scoring offense.

Wright's father, Bud, is the winningest coach in Indiana high school football history and one of the top 15 all-time winningest coaches nationally. A member of the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame, Bud is in his 53rd year at Sheridan High School.

Kevin and his wife, Elizabeth, have one daughter, Trinity (18), and one son, Will (14).

Teegardin earned his second promotion in three years. He was a defensive graduate assistant (20014-16) and director of on-campus recruiting (2017) before taking over the safeties room.

"Kasey is a bright, young coach who has earned this opportunity," Allen said. "I look forward to him growing into this role and helping this team improve in an area where we've made strides, but we must continue to get better."

Teegardin takes over as special teams coordinator for William Inge.

"I'm thankful to Coach Allen for the chance to be a coordinator in the Big Ten," Teegardin said. "We have a talented group of specialists and I'm ready to get started. I'm also excited to continue to work with Coach Wommack and the defensive staff."