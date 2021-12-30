Sylare Starks Scores 12, ‘Dons Fall at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Fort Wayne native Sylare Starks led the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team with 12 points in the Mastodons’ 64-41 loss at Youngstown State.



The Mastodons’ defense held Youngstown State to 3-of-18 from 3-point range in the first three quarters, including just 1-of-6 in the first and 0-for-4 in the third. The Penguins take and make the most 3-pointers in the Horizon League.



Shayla Sellers opened the second half with back-to-back buckets. Sellers scored the first seven points of the third quarter for the ‘Dons. Starks finished off the quarter with a 3-pointer, then opened up the fourth with a pull up jumper to cut the lead to nine.



With both teams going without a field goal for a 3:10 stretch, the Penguins’ lead held firm around a dozen until a triple from YSU built the lead up to 14. From this point, the Penguins ballooned the lead up to as many as 25.



The Penguins were led by Lilly Ritz, who scored 22 points. Chelsea Olson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with seven points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The ‘Dons continued their excellent free throw shooting, as they finished 7-of-8 from the line. They are now shooting 78.9 percent from the charity stripe this season, which would be second for a season-long mark in program history.



Youngstown State improves to 11-1, 5-0 Horizon League while the ‘Dons fall to 4-8, 3-2. Purdue Fort Wayne will be back in action on New Year’s Day at Robert Morris at 1 p.m.