Stupp stars but Mastodons fall to IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball sophomore Aubrey Stupp recorded a career-high 21 points on Thursday night (Jan. 27) in the Mastodons’ 74-55 loss at IUPUI.

Stupp, whose previous career-best was 17 against Manchester, went 8-for-15 from the floor while also grabbing seven rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel had her second-straight game in double-figures, scoring 10. All nine Mastodons that played scored at least two points against the Jaguars.

IUPUI’s lead grew thanks to a 14-0 run from the first into the second quarter. The Mastodons had a 10-1 run down the stretch that included five points from Stupp, three from Abbigail Stephens and two from Shianne Johnson. Stupp also led a 9-3 run midway through the second quarter, scoring four points in a stretch that the ‘Dons went 4-of-5 from the floor.

Purdue Fort Wayne made eight 3-pointers, while holding IUPUI to six makes on 21 attempts for 28.6 percent. The Mastodons forced IUPUI into 21 turnovers, while committing just 12 themselves. The Jaguars’ 21 turnovers led to 18 Mastodon points.

Three-time Horizon League Player of the Year Macee Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead IUPUI.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-14, 4-8 Horizon League while IUPUI moves to 13-5, 10-3. The Mastodons will be back in action on Saturday (Jan. 29) at UIC for their final matchup as Horizon League foes.