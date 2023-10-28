FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis couldn’t recover from a slow start against No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan in a 52-21 loss on Saturday. The Cougars dropped their second straight game to fall to 4-4 on the regular season.

Indiana Wesleyan raced out to a 28-0 lead before Saint Francis cracked the scoreboard in the second quarter. David Smith scored on an eight yard pass from Grant Gremmel to put the Cougars on the board with 9:41 until halftime. However, Indiana Wesleyan responded with another touchdown to take a 31-10 lead at the break.

Derek Overbay also hauled in a touchdown pass, while North Side High School grad Ja’Saun Lambert scored on the ground in Saint Francis’s setback.

The Cougars will celebrate Senior Day during their final home game of the season next Saturday against Concordia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.