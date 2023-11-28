FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons open up Horizon League play on Wednesday night when they host Green Bay at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, and they’ll do so with plenty of momentum.

The Dons are off to one of their best starts since going Division I, as Purdue Fort Wayne enters conference play with a 6-1 record – though two of those wins are against non-D1 programs. Picked to finish eighth out of eleven team in the Horizon League preseason poll, Jon Coffman’s squad opened the year with a road win at Big East member DePaul and also won the Desert Division Championship at the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off by beating Northern Arizona and South Dakota.

So far, the Dons have collected a lot of hardware, as Corey Hadnot has been named the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Week three times already this season, while Quinton Morton-Robertson and Rasheed Bello have each been named the conference’s Player of the Week once.

As a team, the Dons are shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent on threes.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.