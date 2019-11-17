Strong Second Half Fuels 79-55 Win Over Stetson For Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half to defeat Stetson 79-55 on Saturday (Nov. 16) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a non-league men’s basketball contest.

The Mastodons grabbed a 13-point lead with a 10-0 run that took less than two minutes. Cameron Benford had four points in the aforementioned push that put the ‘Dons up 45-32 with 13:16 left in the game. It was a 10-point game a minute later when the ‘Dons had as productive as a trip down the floor as you can have in basketball. Matt Holba made a 3-pointer and was fouled on the shot. He missed his free throw but got the rebound and the possession eventually ended with a 3-pointer by Deonte Billups. It put the ‘Dons 51-35.

Purdue Fort Wayne would out-rebound the Hatters 18-8 in the frame. The ‘Dons grabbed seven of their 12 offensive rebounds in the contest in the second half.

Jarred Godfrey had a game-high 19 points for the ‘Dons. He drained a career-high four 3-pointers while adding five assists and five rebounds. Holba made five 3-pointers for 15 points while Brian Patrick and Marcus DeBerry each totaled 13 points.

Holba’s five treys are the most by a Mastodon this year.

As a team, the ‘Dons made 16-of-35 from three. It is tied for the most in a game by a Summit League team this season. South Dakota made 16 against Texas Southern on Friday.

Benford led the Mastodons with seven rebounds.

Mahamadou Diawara led Stetson with 15 points. The ‘Dons limited Rob Perry, who scored 34 points against Western Illinois, to just 11 on Saturday.

The ‘Dons improve to 2-3. Stetson is handed their first loss of the year and is now 2-1.

The Mastodons travel to Kent State on Tuesday (Nov. 19) evening.