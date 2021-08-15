Strong offensive performance leads PFW to 6-0 exhibition win over Goshen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A strong offensive performance led the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team to a 6-0 exhibition win against Goshen College on Saturday (Aug. 14) at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

The Mastodons got on the board early with two goals from Bella Reitano at the 24th and 42nd minutes. Both scores were unassisted. The first goal of the game saw Reitano intercept a pass from 20 yards and put the ball into the back of the net. Her shot gave Goshen goalkeeper Makiah McCain no chance at making the save.

In the second half, Kelsey Gallagher added two goals of her own at the 50th and 63rd minute. Gallagher’s first tally came as she avoided a charging goalkeeper trying to beat her to the ball. Rylee Vruggink was credited with an assist for the second goal after finding Gallagher just a few feet from the post. Megan Sinnott and Kayla Shebar would add goals at the 64th minute and 89th minute to close out the second half. Shebar’s goal was her second during exhibition play.

The ‘Dons had the shot advantage for the entire night outshooting the Maple Leafs 31-7 and had a 19-2 shots on goal advantage. Reitano and Gallagher led with five shots each. Reitano had four on goal while Gallagher had three on goal. Shebar and Vruggink also added four shots each. Belle Plautz started the game for the ‘Dons and accumulated one save. Melina Kozachik took over in the second half and also had one save.

The Mastodons will be back in action for its regular season opener on Thursday, Aug. 19 (7 p.m.) against Toledo at the Hefner Soccer Complex.