FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite holding onto 14-point leads twice on Saturday, Saint Francis couldn’t close out Saint Xavier in a 45-28 loss at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Saturday’s season opener kicked off year 26 of Saint Francis football, all with head coach Kevin Donley. The fifth winningest head coach in college football history is also in his 50th year on the sidelines.

Saint Francis grabbed an early 14-0 lead thanks to touchdown catches by Crosley MacEachen and Adjaye Dandridge. Saint Xavier answered with a pair of touchdown drives to tie the game at 14 after one quarter.

Saint Francis regained the lead thanks to a touchdown catch by DeKalb High School grad Derek Overbay. The Cougars also cashed in on a takeaway with a touchdown drive to take a 28-14 lead late in the first half.

Saint Xavier scored 31 unanswered points to close out the night.

Despite allowing 45 points, Saint Francis’s defense did force five takeaways – three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Saint Francis (0-1) looks to bounce back next Saturday at Saint Francis (Ill.). Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.