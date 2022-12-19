FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first-ever Indiana Classic this week hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne at War Memorial Coliseum means a homecoming of sorts this week for IUPUI assistant coach Tommy Strine.

A Lakewood Park Christian High School graduate, Strine is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Jaguars. IUPUI played Southern Indiana on Monday and Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Strine has worked all over the country as he makes his way up the college coaching ladder, including stops at Lamar, Richmond, and, most recently, Chicago State.

Strine graduated from Lakewood Park in 2009 and went on to play college basketball at Anderson University before entering the coaching profession.