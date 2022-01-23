Stefanovic leads No. 4 Purdue past Northwestern 80-60

(iSeeCars) - If you’ve come across a Carvana listing during your car search or passed a Carvana vending machine along the highway, you might be wondering what the used car retailer is and how it works. Carvana presents itself as a new way to buy a car. But is it better than the old way? We did the important research to help you decide.

Although online car buying might not have been buzzed about until recently, Carvana has been selling cars online since 2013. Carvana is an online-only used car retailer that allows you to virtually complete every step of the car buying process including trade-ins and financing without setting foot in a used car dealership. Carvana only sells used cars, which are generally from the last 10 model years. However, the vast majority of vehicles on the site are five-years-old or newer. Carvana’s inventory includes more than 15,000 vehicles, which have each gone through a thorough 150-point inspection process.