Steele swims into senior year at IU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those in the swimming world probably remember a swimmer at Snider high school by the name of Jacob Steele. He still holds SAC records in four events, but now he’s wrapped up his junior season at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Steele coming off a strong freshman and sophomore season before getting sick his junior year, but the IU swimmer is using the down time right now so that when swimming is back, the upcoming senior will be ready to go all out.

Steele credits a lot of his success to the IU swimming program and the coaches he’s had the opportunity to be under.