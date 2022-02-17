DETROIT – Sylare Starks was the star of the show on Thursday night (Feb. 17), as the Fort Wayne native scored a career-high 33 points, leading the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team to a 77-62 win over Detroit Mercy.

Starks’ 33 points against her former squad is the most points by a Mastodon since Haley Seibert scored 35 against South Dakota in 2014. Starks was 12-of-20 from the floor, 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. She made seven of her last eight shots. She also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds to couple with her tremendous scoring output.

Starks’ 33 is the most any Horizon League player has scored in a league game this season, second-most in all games.

The Mastodons were a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. This is just the ninth time in program history they have made at least 10 without a miss. Purdue Fort Wayne had four players go to the free throw line without missing.

Starks scored 14 of her points in the first half, helping put the Mastodons up five before the midway point. Twelve of those 14 came in the second quarter, as she dropped 12 of the team’s 17 in the second. After a meager five points in the third quarter, Starks exploded again in the fourth, going for 14 more.

Midway through the second, Aubrey Stupp was intentionally fouled. Starks went to the line for the technical free throws, then Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a layup to push the lead up to 10. This was amid an 11-0 Mastodon run. From there on, the Mastodons never let Detroit Mercy back within striking distance, holding at least a 10-point lead over the Titans for the remainder of the contest.

The Mastodons built the lead to as large as 20 after an 11-3 run late in the fourth quarter.

In her first game back after an injury, Shayla Sellers scored eight points while grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds. Bromenschenkel was one point shy of her career-high, netting 15. Aubrey Stupp had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Purdue Fort Wayne was 29-of-72 (40.3 percent) from the floor and 9-of-31 (29.0 percent) from three. Detroit Mercy was 23-of-53 (43.4 percent) and 4-of-11 from 3-point range. The ‘Dons forced the Titans into 14 turnovers while committing just 11 themselves. The Mastodons won the rebounding battle 42-33.

The Mastodons picked up their ninth win of the season, tying the most since the 2013-14 season, which saw them go to the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 9-17, 7-11 Horizon League, picking up the season sweep over Detroit Mercy. The Titans fall to 1-23, 1-16. The Mastodons continue their road trip this weekend, heading to Rochester, Michigan to face Oakland on Saturday (Feb. 19) at 2 p.m.