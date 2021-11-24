Starks nets 23 but Mastodons fall to Evansville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a career-high from Fort Wayne native Sylare Starks on Wednesday (Nov. 24), the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Evansville 84-71 in the Gates Sports Center.

The difference came from Evansville’s Je’Naiya Davis, who scored 35 points off the bench behind 13-of-17 from the floor. This was just her second game as a Purple Ace.

Starks paired her 23 points by tying her career-high with seven boards. Shayla Sellers had her second consecutive double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She played all 40 minutes for the first time in her career. In her first significant action against a Division I foe, Jazzlyn Linbo scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in eight minutes.

There were four ties and eight lead changes in Wednesday’s game. The ‘Dons led for 15:13. Their best scoring run came early in the second quarter, a 9-0 stretch that saw four different ‘Dons score. Ryin Ott hit a jumper in the paint to start things off, Riley Ott knocked in a pair of free throws, Sellers drained a triple, and Starks buried a mid-range jumper.

For the contest, the ‘Dons shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from 3-point land. This included a 72.7 percent (8-of-11) second quarter and 63.6 percent (7-of-11) third. Following up her second Horizon League Freshman of the Week honor, Ryin Ott scored 13 points and grabbed three boards. Audra Emmerson had five points and five assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-1, still 2-0 in Horizon League play. Evansville improves to 4-1. The Mastodons will continue their non-league stretch with their first road game of the season: a 3 PM ET game at SIUE on Sunday (Nov. 28). That game will be on ESPN+.