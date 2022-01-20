Starks nets 20 in loss at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a Horizon League game at Cleveland State on Thursday (Jan. 20) at the Wolstein Center 85-59.



Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to an 11-3 lead thanks to three 3-pointers, one from each of Sylare Starks, Riley Ott and Shayla Sellers. Cleveland State slowly chipped away at the Mastodon lead, taking its first lead midway through the second quarter. Starks hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in the half to slow the Vikings’ run into halftime. CSU took a four-point lead into the locker room.



With two consecutive baskets in the early moments of the second half, Jazzlyn Linbo cut the lead down to three, but from there the Vikings went on a 11-0 run. Starks ended the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.



Cleveland State used a 19-6 run to open up a considerable lead late in the contest, but the Mastodons finished the game on a 13-4 run. The run was capped off by a 4-0 solo from Valerie Clark.



Ten Mastodons played in Thursday’s game, with nine scoring at least two points. Every ‘Don grabbed a rebound. Sellers finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Starks led all scorers with 20 points.

The Mastodons out-rebounded Cleveland State 42-30. The ‘Dons also shot 40.9 percent from the 3-point line.



Nadia Dumas led Cleveland State with 19 points.



Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-12, 4-6 Horizon League while Cleveland State improves to 11-3, 6-2. The Mastodons and Vikings will meet again on Saturday, January 22, this time for a rematch in the Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne.