WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – From walk-on to star quarterback, Aidan O’Connell will be taking another lap in West Lafayette as O’Connell announced he plans to return for the 2022 season with the Boilermakers.

O’Connell has thrown for almost 3,200 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, leading Purdue to a spot in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30 against Tennessee.

O’Connell was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this past fall.