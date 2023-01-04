FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Shayla Sellers scored 23 points for the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team, but the Mastodons fell to the IUPUI Jaguars 79-71 on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) in the Gates Sports Center.

Sellers had one of her best games as a Mastodon, notched 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, six rebounds, four steals, three blocks and an assist.

The Mastodons came out on fire, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter. This was made possible by a 15-0 run that saw Sellers score five, Ryin Ott three, Audra Emmerson three, Sylare Starks two and Jazzlyn Linbo two. The ‘Dons held the Jaguars to 0-of-4 from the floor and 0-of-3 from beyond the 3-point line while forcing five turnovers in this 3:41 stretch.

IUPUI chipped away at the Mastodons’ lead for the next 22 minutes, taking its first lead (43-52) at the 2:13 mark in the third quarter. The Mastodons had a 61-58 lead with 8:25 to go after Starks hit a 3-pointer, but IUPUI’s 8-0 run over a 2:41 stretch was the difference. Before free throws ensued, it was a two-possession game.

Destinee Marshall and Linbo joined Sellers in double-figures, scoring 12 and 11, respectively. Abbigail Stephens continued to see her role expand, scoring six points and grabbing three boards in 11 minutes of action.

The ‘Dons forced the Jaguars in 17 turnovers, off which they scored 14 points. The Mastodon bench out-scored the IUPUI bench 20-10. The ‘Dons led for 26:32. Purdue Fort Wayne blocked IUPUI seven times, which was the most that the Jaguars have been blocked this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-10 and 2-3 in the Horizon League. IUPUI improves to 8-6, 4-1. The ‘Dons will hit the road for another Horizon League game on Friday (Jan. 6) at Cleveland State.