South Dakota State Responds in Second Half to Top Purdue Fort Wayne MBB 75-64

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State rallied after an early Purdue Fort Wayne lead to defeat the Mastodons 75-64 at Frost Arena on Sunday (Feb. 16) in a Summit League men’s basketball contest.
Sunday was truly a tale of two halves. The ‘Dons built a lead as large as 14 points in the first half thanks to a quick 15-2 run. The push saw the ‘Dons make 10 consecutive defensive stops at one point. The Mastodons forced 11 SDSU turnovers in the half and led 36-26 at the break. Only Indiana has limited the Jackrabbits to fewer points in a half (24) this season.
Showing why they are 117-6 at home since 2011-12, South Dakota State responded in the second half by scoring the first 12 points of the frame. Matt Holba halted the run with a 3-pointer but the Jackrabbits stayed hot and would finish with 49 points in the second half to get the victory.
South Dakota State shot 50 percent (26-of-52) from the field in the game. Purdue Fort Wayne finished at 38 percent (21-of-56).
Matt Dentlinger led SDSU with 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting. He had 12 points in the second half.
Holba led the ‘Dons with 13 points. Jarred Godfrey contributed 12 points. DeMierre Black pitched in four points with career highs in assists (5) and steals (5).
SDSU improves to 20-8 (11-2 Summit League) and will stay in a tie for first place. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 12-16 (5-8 Summit League). The ‘Dons host Omaha on Thursday (Feb 20) at the Gates Sports Center.