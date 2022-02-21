PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers baseball and head coach Steve Owens announced the signing of Grant Besser to the 2022 recruiting class on Monday. The left-handed pitcher from Berne, Indiana, is currently competing in his third season at Florida SouthWestern State with 91 career strikeouts in 68 innings. The Scarlet Knights previously signed 11 recruits to the class that will join the program this upcoming fall.



“Grant will be an outstanding addition to our bullpen next year,” Owens said. “He has a ton of successful experience and displays high-level maturity in tough situations. He works quick and attacks hitters with a steady mix that allows him to pitch multiple innings against all types of hitters. He is excited about coming to Rutgers and having the opportunity to pitch in the Big Ten. We are equally excited for his arrival and look forward to his contributions on and off the field.”



2022 Recruiting Class

LHP Grant Besser (Berne, Ind.)

RHP Ethan Bowen (Medford, N.J.)

OF Trevor Cohen (Brigantine, N.J.)

RHP Christian Coppola (Galloway, N.J.)

RHP Andrew Goldan (Watchung, N.J.)

LHP J.T. Kroner (Colonia, N.J.)

INF Max Martin (Edgewater Park, N.J.)

OF Xavier Massey (Audubon, N.J.)

RHP Wyatt Parliament (LaFargeville, N.Y.)

C/OF Hugh Pinkney (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

INF Isaiah Pinkney (Clayton, N.J.)

INF Pablo Santos (Jersey City, N.J.)