Sources: Mastodons heading to Horizon League

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is has been a rumor for over a year and it appears to have come to fruition, as multiple sources tell WANE that Purdue Fort Wayne will be leaving the Summit League and joining the Horizon League.

The school announced on Monday afternoon that they would be holding a press conference for a major announcement on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Purdue University Fort Wayne will make a major athletics announcement on Tuesday, August 6th at 10 AM ET. Fans will be able to watch the announcement at https://t.co/BGrYMVH9AS#FeelTheRumble#GoDons pic.twitter.com/CAuErt6wt1 — Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (@GoMastodons) August 5, 2019

The move makes geographic sense for the Mastodons, as the Summit League required a great deal of travel with four teams in the Dakotas, Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the University of Denver in Colorado.

The Horizon League is based in the midwest and is made up of ten teams – all of which are not much more than six hours away by bus.

The Horizon League includes former Summit League members IUPUI and Oakland.