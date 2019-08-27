Snider’s Johnson to get first college start Friday for Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider high school graduate and two-time Fab 15 selection Lawrence Johnson will make his first collegiate start on Friday night as Purdue opens the 2019 season at Nevada.
Johnson is a redshirt freshman for the Boilermakers. He is listed at no. 1 on the depth chart at one of the two defensive tackle positions. An injury to standout defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal left an opening in the starting lineup.
Johnson is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds. He appeared in two games last year for the Boilermakers.