Snider’s Johnson to get first college start Friday for Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider high school graduate and two-time Fab 15 selection Lawrence Johnson will make his first collegiate start on Friday night as Purdue opens the 2019 season at Nevada.

Lawrence Johnson has shown enough at DT to earn a start. Cory Trice listed at CB but also playing safety — mike carmin (@carmin_jc) August 26, 2019

Johnson is a redshirt freshman for the Boilermakers. He is listed at no. 1 on the depth chart at one of the two defensive tackle positions. An injury to standout defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal left an opening in the starting lineup.

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds. He appeared in two games last year for the Boilermakers.